Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Shares of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating) rose 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.21 and last traded at $5.21. Approximately 807 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

Brooge Energy Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brooge Energy

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooge Energy stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,929 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Brooge Energy worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

About Brooge Energy

Brooge Energy Ltd. operates as an independent oil refinery and storage company. It offers midstream oil storage and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded on April 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates.

