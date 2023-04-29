Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Brunswick also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.50-$11.00 EPS.

Brunswick Stock Performance

Brunswick stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.79. 718,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $93.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.84 and its 200-day moving average is $78.02.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.80%.

BC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Brunswick from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price target on Brunswick from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Brunswick from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $649,196.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,061.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $504,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,922.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $649,196.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,660,061.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,542 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 200.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 493.0% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

