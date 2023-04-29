Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.50-11.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.8-7.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.98 billion. Brunswick also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.50-$11.00 EPS.

Brunswick Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:BC traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $84.79. The stock had a trading volume of 718,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,027. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $93.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.53.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 36.65%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Brunswick will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BC. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $649,196.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,061.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $649,196.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,061.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $504,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,922.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,234 shares of company stock worth $1,167,542. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brunswick

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the first quarter worth $258,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the first quarter worth $258,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

