BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Short Interest Update

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the March 31st total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BYD Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of BYD stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.65. 111,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,809. BYD has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $84.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.02 and its 200 day moving average is $53.97.

BYD Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BYD Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates through the following segments: Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic Products, Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products, and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

