C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance
NASDAQ CHRW opened at $100.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.71 and its 200-day moving average is $96.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $86.60 and a 12-month high of $121.23.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $354,109.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of C.H. Robinson Worldwide
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,234,000 after acquiring an additional 51,290 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,252,000 after buying an additional 83,250 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,054,000 after buying an additional 282,532 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,039,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,982,000 after buying an additional 41,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 766,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,143,000 after buying an additional 93,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.
About C.H. Robinson Worldwide
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.