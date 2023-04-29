CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, an increase of 88.1% from the March 31st total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 410.0 days.

CA Immobilien Anlagen Stock Performance

Shares of CA Immobilien Anlagen stock remained flat at $26.42 during trading on Friday. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $30.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.85.

CA Immobilien Anlagen Company Profile

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG engages in the lease, management, and development of office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Austria, Germany, Eastern Europe Core Regions, Europe Other Regions, and Holding. The Eastern Europe Core Region segment consists of Hungary, Poland, Romania, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia.

