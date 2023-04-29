Cadogan Energy Solutions (LON:CAD) Shares Up 14.3%

Shares of Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC (LON:CAD – Get Rating) shot up 14.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.09 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2 ($0.02). 191,395 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 212% from the average session volume of 61,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).

Cadogan Energy Solutions Trading Up 14.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of £4.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Cadogan Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadogan Petroleum plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and condensate in Ukraine. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Service; and Trading. The company holds working interest licenses in the Carpathian basin.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadogan Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadogan Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.