Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 12,025 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,025 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WKHS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 19.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 583,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 93,125 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Workhorse Group by 115.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 20,088 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Workhorse Group by 96.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 83,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 40,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Workhorse Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares in the last quarter. 32.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Stock Performance

WKHS stock remained flat at $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,371,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,537,509. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.90. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $4.73.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

