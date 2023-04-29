Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 5,801 Shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,801 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MicroVision were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MicroVision in the 1st quarter valued at $7,079,000. State Street Corp raised its position in MicroVision by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,852,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,635,000 after purchasing an additional 501,614 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in MicroVision by 173.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 754,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 478,420 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MicroVision by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,561,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,518,000 after purchasing an additional 320,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in MicroVision in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

MVIS traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,414,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,278. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.70. MicroVision, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 3.21.

MicroVision ( NASDAQ:MVIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It integrates micro-electrical mechanical systems (MEMS), lasers, optics, hardware, algorithms and machine learning software into its proprietary technology to address existing and emerging markets. It uses its technology to develop automotive lidar sensors and provide solutions for advanced driver-assisted systems (ADAS).

