Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPTGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.74-$6.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Camden Property Trust also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.74 – $6.98 EPS.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of CPT traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.05. 762,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,475. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $97.74 and a 1-year high of $164.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.46 and a 200 day moving average of $112.89.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 66.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an underweight rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $133.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile



Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

Featured Articles

