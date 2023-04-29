Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.74-$6.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Camden Property Trust also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.74 – $6.98 EPS.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of CPT traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.05. 762,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,475. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $97.74 and a 1-year high of $164.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.46 and a 200 day moving average of $112.89.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 66.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an underweight rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $133.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

