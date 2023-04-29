Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.74 – $6.98 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.90. Camden Property Trust also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.74-$6.98 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on CPT. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.43.
Camden Property Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CPT traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,475. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $97.74 and a fifty-two week high of $164.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.89.
Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Camden Property Trust
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Camden Property Trust
Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.
