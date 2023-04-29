Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.74 – $6.98 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.90. Camden Property Trust also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.74-$6.98 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CPT. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.43.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPT traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,475. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $97.74 and a fifty-two week high of $164.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.89.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Camden Property Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

