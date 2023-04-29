Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CNI. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $119.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $129.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 30.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.5835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,550,000 after buying an additional 3,846,281 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 83,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

