Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc lessened its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 677.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $60.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $66.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.56. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $69.46.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.17). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 33.18%. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.676 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 35.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.11.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

