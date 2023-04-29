Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,446,100 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the March 31st total of 3,735,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,117.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDUAF shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Canadian Utilities in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Canadian Utilities Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CDUAF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.87. The company had a trading volume of 689 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,881. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $32.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day moving average is $27.05.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

Featured Articles

