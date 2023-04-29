Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $24.01

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$24.01 and last traded at C$24.23, with a volume of 225923 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$23.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CWB. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$30.50.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.16.

Canadian Western Bank Announces Dividend

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$272.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$275.10 million. Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 9.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.4830633 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Azfar Karimuddin sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.19, for a total transaction of C$25,401.50. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

