Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Given New $108.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.78.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF opened at $97.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.92. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $86.84 and a one year high of $134.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 122.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 43.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.