Capricorn Energy PLC (CNE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 115 on May 23rd

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 115 ($1.44) per share by the oil and gas development company on Tuesday, May 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Capricorn Energy’s previous dividend of $32.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Capricorn Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

CNE stock opened at GBX 219.40 ($2.74) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 241.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 245.18. The company has a market capitalization of £691.26 million, a P/E ratio of 158.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.45, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.29. Capricorn Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 193 ($2.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 263.20 ($3.29).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 270 ($3.37) to GBX 230 ($2.87) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 275 ($3.43) to GBX 295 ($3.68) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 260 ($3.25) to GBX 235 ($2.93) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Capricorn Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 253 ($3.16).

About Capricorn Energy

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

