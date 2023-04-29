Cardano (ADA) 1-Day Volume Tops $185.17 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 29th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001376 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $14.05 billion and $185.17 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,899.07 or 0.06475816 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00059853 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00039835 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00019082 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00022204 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006596 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002726 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,727,842,285 coins and its circulating supply is 34,806,854,383 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

