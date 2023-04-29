Cardano Price Tops $0.40 (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001378 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion and $156.28 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,903.71 or 0.06520430 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00059768 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00040127 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00019228 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00022295 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006630 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,727,842,285 coins and its circulating supply is 34,811,056,296 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

