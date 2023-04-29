Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CAH. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.92.

NYSE:CAH opened at $82.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.01 and a 200-day moving average of $76.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $49.70 and a twelve month high of $82.44.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The company had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,732,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $887,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 20,450 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 779,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

