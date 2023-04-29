Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Sets New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $52.95 and last traded at $52.92, with a volume of 610248 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.24.

The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $690.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.50 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.35%. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is presently -666.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRS. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, CAO Elizabeth A. Socci sold 5,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $289,304.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at $594,332.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 215.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 32,920 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 8.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 3.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 29,355.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 3.6% during the first quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.69.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless-steel manufacturing operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.