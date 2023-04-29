Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 421,200 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 336,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TAST shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrols Restaurant Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 20.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 110,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TAST opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $4.10.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $445.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

