Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. Carter’s had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $695.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Carter’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRI traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,376,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,099. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.23. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $62.65 and a twelve month high of $91.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.75.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRI shares. Wedbush cut Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Carter’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Carter’s from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Carter’s by 159.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Carter’s by 129.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Carter’s by 365.4% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Carter’s by 94.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Featured Stories

