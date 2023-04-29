Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,953 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $36,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.59.

Caterpillar Trading Up 2.1 %

CAT opened at $218.80 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.64.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

