CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.36-$2.41 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.52 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.54 billion. CBIZ also updated its FY23 guidance to 2.36-2.41 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBIZ in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBIZ Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CBZ traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $52.69. The stock had a trading volume of 225,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.43. CBIZ has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $53.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $454.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.66 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CBIZ will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 47,125 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $2,414,213.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 313,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,035,143.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CBIZ

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 56.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 113.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of CBIZ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in CBIZ by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

About CBIZ

(Get Rating)

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.