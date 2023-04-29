CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) Short Interest Up 21.5% in April

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the March 31st total of 88,900 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEA Industries

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in CEA Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CEA Industries during the third quarter worth $25,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of CEA Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CEA Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CEA Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

CEA Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:CEAD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 18,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,917. CEA Industries has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94.

About CEA Industries

CEA Industries, Inc engages in in the development, design, and distribution of cultivation technologies for controlled environment agriculture, primarily for cannabis crops. It offers controlled climate systems, controls, and biosecurity cultivation products, and MEP engineering, odor control, and installation support services.

