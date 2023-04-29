CEEK VR (CEEK) Achieves Market Cap of $61.31 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for $0.0761 or 0.00000260 BTC on major exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $61.31 million and approximately $4.31 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07687075 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $6,249,877.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

