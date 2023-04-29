Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-$2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.60B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.60 billion. Celestica also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.44-$0.50 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Celestica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on Celestica from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on Celestica from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Celestica from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.50.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of CLS stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $10.86. The stock had a trading volume of 848,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 2.10. Celestica has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $14.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celestica

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 1.97%. Analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Celestica by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Celestica by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Celestica by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Celestica by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 16,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Celestica by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica

(Get Rating)

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS), and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) segment includes aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.