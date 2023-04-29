Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.60.

CLBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Cellebrite DI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Cellebrite DI Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Cellebrite DI stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05. Cellebrite DI has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $6.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $74.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.78 million. Cellebrite DI had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 44.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Cellebrite DI will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 242,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 5,752 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 80,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. 21.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.