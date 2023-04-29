Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Short Interest Down 25.0% in April

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Celtic Stock Performance

Shares of Celtic stock remained flat at $1.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.36. Celtic has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $1.84.

About Celtic

Celtic Plc engages in the management and operation of football club organization and activities. It operates through the following segments: Football and Stadium Operations; Merchandising; and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. The company was founded by Andrew Kerins on November 6, 1887 and is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom.

