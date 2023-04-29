Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.29

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.29 and traded as high as $5.38. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $5.38, with a volume of 3,817 shares traded.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $457.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $137.22 million for the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 13.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. ( NYSE:CPAC Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,464 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA engages in the production and market of cement, quicklime, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete, and Blocks; Construction Supplies; Quicklime; and Other. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

