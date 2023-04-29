CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of CEMEX from $5.20 to $5.90 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.93.

CX stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. CEMEX has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.74.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 5.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CEMEX by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in CEMEX by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in CEMEX by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 130,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in CEMEX by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in CEMEX by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).

