CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of CEMEX from $5.20 to $5.90 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.93.
CEMEX Stock Up 1.9 %
CX stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. CEMEX has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.74.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CEMEX by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in CEMEX by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in CEMEX by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 130,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in CEMEX by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in CEMEX by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.
About CEMEX
CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CEMEX (CX)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.