Centamin (LON:CEY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $104.79

Shares of Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 104.79 ($1.31) and traded as high as GBX 107.90 ($1.35). Centamin shares last traded at GBX 104.50 ($1.31), with a volume of 4,673,057 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CEY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Centamin from GBX 130 ($1.62) to GBX 135 ($1.69) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Centamin from GBX 144 ($1.80) to GBX 145 ($1.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.87) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Centamin Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 104.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 104.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,066.00, a PEG ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.53.

Centamin Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is 8,000.00%.

In other Centamin news, insider Martin Horgan bought 99,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £100,307.14 ($125,274.31). In other news, insider Ross Jerrard purchased 52,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £52,490 ($65,555.14). Also, insider Martin Horgan purchased 99,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £100,307.14 ($125,274.31). Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

