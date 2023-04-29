CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Announces Earnings Results

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. CenterPoint Energy updated its FY23 guidance to $1.48 to $1.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.48-$1.50 EPS.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $30.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.42. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of CenterPoint Energy

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNP shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 22,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.