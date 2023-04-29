Centre Asset Management LLC Has $7.09 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Centre Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Sysco comprises approximately 1.9% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 58.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYY shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The company had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.76%.
Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.
