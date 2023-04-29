Centre Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Centre Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,405 shares during the quarter. ATI makes up approximately 2.3% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Centre Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of ATI worth $8,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ATI in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ATI in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ATI by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in ATI by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 79,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in ATI by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the period.

In other ATI news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 9,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $376,126.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,924,652.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ATI traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $38.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,189,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,439. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 1.19. ATI Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $43.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.37.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. ATI had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ATI. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ATI in a report on Saturday, January 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ATI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on ATI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

