Centre Asset Management LLC Sells 12,049 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Centre Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,049 shares during the quarter. Newmont accounts for about 2.1% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $7,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,435,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,876,343,000 after acquiring an additional 561,193 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,136,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,392,739,000 after acquiring an additional 260,505 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,023,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,034,697,000 after acquiring an additional 917,795 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,532,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,220,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,443,000 after acquiring an additional 336,914 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,216,027.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,380 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $47.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,037,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,080,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.78 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.12. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $74.99.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -296.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.38.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Further Reading

