Centre Asset Management LLC Sells 3,624 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Centre Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of AT&T by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,054,000 after buying an additional 9,921,029 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in AT&T by 537.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,931,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373,086 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,863,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in AT&T by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,769,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,545,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

T stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.67. The company had a trading volume of 40,675,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,190,888. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average of $18.71. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.