Centre Asset Management LLC Takes $6.60 Million Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 102,502 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,000. Kirby makes up about 1.7% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Kirby as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kirby by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,616,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $341,285,000 after acquiring an additional 54,667 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Kirby by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,407,011 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $207,043,000 after buying an additional 1,163,601 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Kirby by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,226,221 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $135,287,000 after buying an additional 75,994 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Kirby by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,026,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $123,161,000 after buying an additional 88,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Kirby by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,022,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $145,974,000 after buying an additional 59,862 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 7,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $539,823.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,708.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 7,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $539,823.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,708.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total transaction of $109,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,326.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,789 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Kirby from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kirby from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

KEX traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $55.03 and a 1 year high of $76.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.84 and its 200-day moving average is $68.00.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $750.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.67 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.

