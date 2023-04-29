CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,290,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72,331 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.54% of CGI worth $111,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,952,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,815 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 14.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,384,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,290,000 after acquiring an additional 424,439 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 123.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 506,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,394,000 after acquiring an additional 279,884 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 315.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,585,000 after acquiring an additional 262,400 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 112.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 476,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after acquiring an additional 251,800 shares during the period. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIB shares. Desjardins increased their price objective on CGI from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on CGI from C$134.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CGI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:GIB opened at $101.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.23 and a 1 year high of $102.25.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 11.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

