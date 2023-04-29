Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.05 EPS

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2023

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLSGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $1.05, Briefing.com reports. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $537.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Chart Industries updated its FY23 guidance to $5.50-6.70 EPS.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of GTLS stock traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.10. The stock had a trading volume of 954,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,854. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.52 and its 200-day moving average is $125.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.51, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $101.44 and a 1-year high of $242.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.29 per share, with a total value of $247,688.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,869,938.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chart Industries news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.29 per share, for a total transaction of $247,688.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,869,938.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.01 per share, for a total transaction of $525,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,095.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 7,875 shares of company stock valued at $836,825. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chart Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

About Chart Industries

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

See Also

Earnings History for Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS)

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.