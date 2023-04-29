Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.05 EPS

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $1.05, Briefing.com reports. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $537.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Chart Industries updated its FY23 guidance to $5.50-6.70 EPS.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of GTLS stock traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.10. The stock had a trading volume of 954,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,854. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.52 and its 200-day moving average is $125.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.51, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $101.44 and a 1-year high of $242.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.81.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Chart Industries

In other news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.29 per share, with a total value of $247,688.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,869,938.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Chart Industries news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.29 per share, for a total transaction of $247,688.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,869,938.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.01 per share, for a total transaction of $525,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,095.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 7,875 shares of company stock valued at $836,825. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

