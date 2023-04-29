Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Given New $610.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chemed from $545.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemed in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Chemed Stock Up 1.3 %

CHE stock opened at $551.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Chemed has a fifty-two week low of $430.16 and a fifty-two week high of $570.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $533.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $508.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.53.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $546.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.60 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 37.83%. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chemed will post 20.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total transaction of $2,093,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,696,799.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total value of $1,014,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,613 shares in the company, valued at $61,696,707.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total transaction of $2,093,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,696,799.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $4,686,450. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 309.1% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 13.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 29.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

See Also

