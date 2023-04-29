Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,757 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.0% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 684 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 15,607 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.31.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.00. 1,513,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,424. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.09 and a 1-year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $10.89. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 488.45% and a net margin of 4.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 27.57%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.



