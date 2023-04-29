Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHKEW) Trading Down 0.1%

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW – Get Rating) fell 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $69.66 and last traded at $69.66. 104 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.75.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHKEW. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 216,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,361,000 after buying an additional 10,344 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,075,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 395,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,739,000 after acquiring an additional 18,521 shares during the last quarter.

