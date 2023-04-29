Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG) Shares Up 4.7%

Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.75 and last traded at C$2.70. 2,273 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 11,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.58.

Chesapeake Gold Stock Up 4.7 %

The stock has a market cap of C$181.90 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 15.86, a quick ratio of 19.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.13.

Chesapeake Gold Company Profile

Chesapeake Gold Corp., a mineral exploration and development company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of gold and silver deposits in North and Central America. The company also explores for zinc ores. The company's flagship project is the Metates project, which comprises 12 mineral concessions totaling 4,261 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

