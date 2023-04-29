Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Receives $8.50 Average PT from Analysts

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

CMRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimerix

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMRX. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of CMRX stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.39 million, a PE ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.16. Chimerix has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. Chimerix had a return on equity of 113.54% and a net margin of 509.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chimerix will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

