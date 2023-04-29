China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Short Interest Up 101.4% in April

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 101.4% from the March 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

China Construction Bank Stock Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:CICHY traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $13.27. 20,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,872. China Construction Bank has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $15.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.35.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

