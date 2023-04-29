Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $2,000.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Stephens from $1,970.00 to $2,000.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,870.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $2,050.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,960.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $1,940.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,021.37.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $2,067.62 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $2,071.00. The stock has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,651.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,563.09.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total value of $1,818,335.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,125 shares in the company, valued at $14,584,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total transaction of $3,735,813.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $46,691,665.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total value of $1,818,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,584,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,724 shares of company stock worth $21,674,555. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

