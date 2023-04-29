Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $2,100.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CMG. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $1,940.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,021.37.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $2,067.62 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $2,071.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,660.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,567.20. The firm has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total value of $3,735,813.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $46,691,665.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total transaction of $1,523,533.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $35,892,977.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total transaction of $3,735,813.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,691,665.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,724 shares of company stock worth $21,674,555. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,618,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

