CIBC Cuts Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target to C$8.00

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FSZ. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$9.43.

Fiera Capital Price Performance

TSE:FSZ opened at C$7.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.56. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of C$7.25 and a 52 week high of C$10.23. The stock has a market cap of C$618.40 million, a PE ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.25.

Fiera Capital Dividend Announcement

Fiera Capital ( TSE:FSZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.02). Fiera Capital had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of C$184.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$184.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiera Capital will post 1.1981279 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 358.33%.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

